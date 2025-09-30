- Genel bakış
BW-PA: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp
BW-PA fiyatı bugün 0.72% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.02 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BW-PA stock price today?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock is priced at 15.29 today. It trades within 0.72%, yesterday's close was 15.18, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of BW-PA shows these updates.
Does Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock pay dividends?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp is currently valued at 15.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 104.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BW-PA movements.
How to buy BW-PA stock?
You can buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp shares at the current price of 15.29. Orders are usually placed near 15.29 or 15.59, while 35 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow BW-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BW-PA stock?
Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp involves considering the yearly range 4.67 - 17.50 and current price 15.29. Many compare 7.22% and 104.14% before placing orders at 15.29 or 15.59. Explore the BW-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. in the past year was 17.50. Within 4.67 - 17.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp performance using the live chart.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW-PA) over the year was 4.67. Comparing it with the current 15.29 and 4.67 - 17.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BW-PA stock split?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.18, and 104.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.18
- Açılış
- 15.33
- Satış
- 15.29
- Alış
- 15.59
- Düşük
- 15.02
- Yüksek
- 15.80
- Hacim
- 35
- Günlük değişim
- 0.72%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 104.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- 104.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4