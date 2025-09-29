- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BW-PA: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp
BW-PA exchange rate has changed by 3.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.02 and at a high of 15.80.
Follow Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BW-PA stock price today?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock is priced at 15.64 today. It trades within 3.03%, yesterday's close was 15.18, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of BW-PA shows these updates.
Does Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock pay dividends?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp is currently valued at 15.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 108.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BW-PA movements.
How to buy BW-PA stock?
You can buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp shares at the current price of 15.64. Orders are usually placed near 15.64 or 15.94, while 32 and 2.02% show market activity. Follow BW-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BW-PA stock?
Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp involves considering the yearly range 4.67 - 17.50 and current price 15.64. Many compare 9.68% and 108.81% before placing orders at 15.64 or 15.94. Explore the BW-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. in the past year was 17.50. Within 4.67 - 17.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp performance using the live chart.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW-PA) over the year was 4.67. Comparing it with the current 15.64 and 4.67 - 17.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BW-PA stock split?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.18, and 108.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.18
- Open
- 15.33
- Bid
- 15.64
- Ask
- 15.94
- Low
- 15.02
- High
- 15.80
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 3.03%
- Month Change
- 9.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 108.81%
- Year Change
- 108.81%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev