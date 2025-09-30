- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BW-PA: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp
BW-PA 환율이 오늘 0.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.02이고 고가는 15.80이었습니다.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BW-PA stock price today?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock is priced at 15.29 today. It trades within 0.72%, yesterday's close was 15.18, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of BW-PA shows these updates.
Does Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp stock pay dividends?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp is currently valued at 15.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 104.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BW-PA movements.
How to buy BW-PA stock?
You can buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp shares at the current price of 15.29. Orders are usually placed near 15.29 or 15.59, while 35 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow BW-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BW-PA stock?
Investing in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp involves considering the yearly range 4.67 - 17.50 and current price 15.29. Many compare 7.22% and 104.14% before placing orders at 15.29 or 15.59. Explore the BW-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. in the past year was 17.50. Within 4.67 - 17.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp performance using the live chart.
What are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW-PA) over the year was 4.67. Comparing it with the current 15.29 and 4.67 - 17.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BW-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BW-PA stock split?
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 7.75% Series A Cumulative Perp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.18, and 104.14% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 15.18
- 시가
- 15.33
- Bid
- 15.29
- Ask
- 15.59
- 저가
- 15.02
- 고가
- 15.80
- 볼륨
- 35
- 일일 변동
- 0.72%
- 월 변동
- 7.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 104.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 104.14%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4