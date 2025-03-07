- Genel bakış
BTAL: AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
BTAL fiyatı bugün 0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.99 aralığında işlem gördü.
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BTAL haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BTAL stock price today?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock is priced at 15.89 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 15.83, and trading volume reached 319. The live price chart of BTAL shows these updates.
Does AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock pay dividends?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is currently valued at 15.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BTAL movements.
How to buy BTAL stock?
You can buy AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares at the current price of 15.89. Orders are usually placed near 15.89 or 16.19, while 319 and 1.21% show market activity. Follow BTAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTAL stock?
Investing in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.30 - 21.70 and current price 15.89. Many compare -4.22% and -23.42% before placing orders at 15.89 or 16.19. Explore the BTAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.30 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund performance using the live chart.
What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) over the year was 15.30. Comparing it with the current 15.89 and 15.30 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTAL stock split?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.83, and -19.01% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 15.83
- Açılış
- 15.70
- Satış
- 15.89
- Alış
- 16.19
- Düşük
- 15.70
- Yüksek
- 15.99
- Hacim
- 319
- Günlük değişim
- 0.38%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -23.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- -19.01%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8