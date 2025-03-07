What is BTAL stock price today? AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock is priced at 15.89 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 15.83, and trading volume reached 319. The live price chart of BTAL shows these updates.

Does AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock pay dividends? AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is currently valued at 15.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BTAL movements.

How to buy BTAL stock? You can buy AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares at the current price of 15.89. Orders are usually placed near 15.89 or 16.19, while 319 and 1.21% show market activity. Follow BTAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BTAL stock? Investing in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.30 - 21.70 and current price 15.89. Many compare -4.22% and -23.42% before placing orders at 15.89 or 16.19. Explore the BTAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock highest prices? The highest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.30 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund performance using the live chart.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock lowest prices? The lowest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) over the year was 15.30. Comparing it with the current 15.89 and 15.30 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTAL moves on the chart live for more details.