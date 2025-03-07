시세섹션
통화 / BTAL
주식로 돌아가기

BTAL: AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

15.83 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BTAL 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.68이고 고가는 15.83이었습니다.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTAL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BTAL stock price today?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock is priced at 15.83 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 15.82, and trading volume reached 275. The live price chart of BTAL shows these updates.

Does AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock pay dividends?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is currently valued at 15.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BTAL movements.

How to buy BTAL stock?

You can buy AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares at the current price of 15.83. Orders are usually placed near 15.83 or 16.13, while 275 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow BTAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BTAL stock?

Investing in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.30 - 21.70 and current price 15.83. Many compare -4.58% and -23.71% before placing orders at 15.83 or 16.13. Explore the BTAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.30 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund performance using the live chart.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) over the year was 15.30. Comparing it with the current 15.83 and 15.30 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BTAL stock split?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.82, and -19.32% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
15.68 15.83
년간 변동
15.30 21.70
이전 종가
15.82
시가
15.68
Bid
15.83
Ask
16.13
저가
15.68
고가
15.83
볼륨
275
일일 변동
0.06%
월 변동
-4.58%
6개월 변동
-23.71%
년간 변동율
-19.32%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4