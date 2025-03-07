- 개요
BTAL: AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund
BTAL 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.68이고 고가는 15.83이었습니다.
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTAL News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BTAL stock price today?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock is priced at 15.83 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 15.82, and trading volume reached 275. The live price chart of BTAL shows these updates.
Does AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock pay dividends?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is currently valued at 15.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BTAL movements.
How to buy BTAL stock?
You can buy AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares at the current price of 15.83. Orders are usually placed near 15.83 or 16.13, while 275 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow BTAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTAL stock?
Investing in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.30 - 21.70 and current price 15.83. Many compare -4.58% and -23.71% before placing orders at 15.83 or 16.13. Explore the BTAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.30 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund performance using the live chart.
What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) over the year was 15.30. Comparing it with the current 15.83 and 15.30 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTAL stock split?
AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.82, and -19.32% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 15.82
- 시가
- 15.68
- Bid
- 15.83
- Ask
- 16.13
- 저가
- 15.68
- 고가
- 15.83
- 볼륨
- 275
- 일일 변동
- 0.06%
- 월 변동
- -4.58%
- 6개월 변동
- -23.71%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.32%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4