QuotesSections
Currencies / BTAL
Back to US Stock Market

BTAL: AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

15.89 USD 0.06 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BTAL exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.70 and at a high of 15.99.

Follow AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTAL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BTAL stock price today?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock is priced at 15.89 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 15.83, and trading volume reached 319. The live price chart of BTAL shows these updates.

Does AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock pay dividends?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund is currently valued at 15.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BTAL movements.

How to buy BTAL stock?

You can buy AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund shares at the current price of 15.89. Orders are usually placed near 15.89 or 16.19, while 319 and 1.21% show market activity. Follow BTAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BTAL stock?

Investing in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.30 - 21.70 and current price 15.89. Many compare -4.22% and -23.42% before placing orders at 15.89 or 16.19. Explore the BTAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 15.30 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund performance using the live chart.

What are AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) over the year was 15.30. Comparing it with the current 15.89 and 15.30 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BTAL stock split?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.83, and -19.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.70 15.99
Year Range
15.30 21.70
Previous Close
15.83
Open
15.70
Bid
15.89
Ask
16.19
Low
15.70
High
15.99
Volume
319
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
-4.22%
6 Months Change
-23.42%
Year Change
-19.01%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8