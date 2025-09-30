- Genel bakış
BSVO: EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
BSVO fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.67 aralığında işlem gördü.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BSVO stock price today?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 22.65 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 22.66, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of BSVO shows these updates.
Does EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 22.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.72% and USD. View the chart live to track BSVO movements.
How to buy BSVO stock?
You can buy EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 22.65. Orders are usually placed near 22.65 or 22.95, while 258 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BSVO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSVO stock?
Investing in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 24.21 and current price 22.65. Many compare 0.44% and 17.48% before placing orders at 22.65 or 22.95. Explore the BSVO price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 24.21. Within 16.55 - 24.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 22.65 and 16.55 - 24.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSVO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSVO stock split?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.66, and 2.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.66
- Açılış
- 22.60
- Satış
- 22.65
- Alış
- 22.95
- Düşük
- 22.42
- Yüksek
- 22.67
- Hacim
- 258
- Günlük değişim
- -0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.44%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 17.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.72%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8