BSVO
BSVO: EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

22.66 USD 0.18 (0.79%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BSVO 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.59이고 고가는 22.97이었습니다.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BSVO stock price today?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 22.66 today. It trades within -0.79%, yesterday's close was 22.84, and trading volume reached 483. The live price chart of BSVO shows these updates.

Does EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 22.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BSVO movements.

How to buy BSVO stock?

You can buy EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 22.66. Orders are usually placed near 22.66 or 22.96, while 483 and -1.35% show market activity. Follow BSVO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSVO stock?

Investing in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 24.21 and current price 22.66. Many compare 0.49% and 17.53% before placing orders at 22.66 or 22.96. Explore the BSVO price chart live with daily changes.

What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 24.21. Within 16.55 - 24.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 22.66 and 16.55 - 24.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSVO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BSVO stock split?

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.84, and 2.77% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.59 22.97
년간 변동
16.55 24.21
이전 종가
22.84
시가
22.97
Bid
22.66
Ask
22.96
저가
22.59
고가
22.97
볼륨
483
일일 변동
-0.79%
월 변동
0.49%
6개월 변동
17.53%
년간 변동율
2.77%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4