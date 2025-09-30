- 개요
BSVO: EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
BSVO 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.59이고 고가는 22.97이었습니다.
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BSVO stock price today?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 22.66 today. It trades within -0.79%, yesterday's close was 22.84, and trading volume reached 483. The live price chart of BSVO shows these updates.
Does EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 22.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BSVO movements.
How to buy BSVO stock?
You can buy EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 22.66. Orders are usually placed near 22.66 or 22.96, while 483 and -1.35% show market activity. Follow BSVO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSVO stock?
Investing in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 24.21 and current price 22.66. Many compare 0.49% and 17.53% before placing orders at 22.66 or 22.96. Explore the BSVO price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 24.21. Within 16.55 - 24.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 22.66 and 16.55 - 24.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSVO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSVO stock split?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.84, and 2.77% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.84
- 시가
- 22.97
- Bid
- 22.66
- Ask
- 22.96
- 저가
- 22.59
- 고가
- 22.97
- 볼륨
- 483
- 일일 변동
- -0.79%
- 월 변동
- 0.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.77%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4