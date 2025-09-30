- Overview
BSVO: EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF
BSVO exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.42 and at a high of 22.67.
Follow EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSVO stock price today?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 22.65 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 22.66, and trading volume reached 258. The live price chart of BSVO shows these updates.
Does EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 22.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.72% and USD. View the chart live to track BSVO movements.
How to buy BSVO stock?
You can buy EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 22.65. Orders are usually placed near 22.65 or 22.95, while 258 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BSVO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSVO stock?
Investing in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.55 - 24.21 and current price 22.65. Many compare 0.44% and 17.48% before placing orders at 22.65 or 22.95. Explore the BSVO price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 24.21. Within 16.55 - 24.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) over the year was 16.55. Comparing it with the current 22.65 and 16.55 - 24.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSVO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSVO stock split?
EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.66, and 2.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.66
- Open
- 22.60
- Bid
- 22.65
- Ask
- 22.95
- Low
- 22.42
- High
- 22.67
- Volume
- 258
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.48%
- Year Change
- 2.72%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8