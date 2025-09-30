QuotesSections
Currencies / BSVO
BSVO: EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

22.65 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSVO exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.42 and at a high of 22.67.

Follow EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
22.42 22.67
Year Range
16.55 24.21
Previous Close
22.66
Open
22.60
Bid
22.65
Ask
22.95
Low
22.42
High
22.67
Volume
258
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
0.44%
6 Months Change
17.48%
Year Change
2.72%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8