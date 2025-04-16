KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BKHY
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BKHY: BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

48.69 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BKHY fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKHY haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BKHY stock price today?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock is priced at 48.69 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of BKHY shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF is currently valued at 48.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BKHY movements.

How to buy BKHY stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF shares at the current price of 48.69. Orders are usually placed near 48.69 or 48.99, while 40 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow BKHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BKHY stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.06 - 48.92 and current price 48.69. Many compare 1.48% and 2.94% before placing orders at 48.69 or 48.99. Explore the BKHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the past year was 48.92. Within 43.06 - 48.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (BKHY) over the year was 43.06. Comparing it with the current 48.69 and 43.06 - 48.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BKHY stock split?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 0.02% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.65 48.75
Yıllık aralık
43.06 48.92
Önceki kapanış
48.74
Açılış
48.75
Satış
48.69
Alış
48.99
Düşük
48.65
Yüksek
48.75
Hacim
40
Günlük değişim
-0.10%
Aylık değişim
1.48%
6 aylık değişim
2.94%
Yıllık değişim
0.02%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8