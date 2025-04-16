시세섹션
통화 / BKHY
BKHY: BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

48.74 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BKHY 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.66이고 고가는 48.74이었습니다.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BKHY News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BKHY stock price today?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock is priced at 48.74 today. It trades within 0.14%, yesterday's close was 48.67, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of BKHY shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF is currently valued at 48.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track BKHY movements.

How to buy BKHY stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF shares at the current price of 48.74. Orders are usually placed near 48.74 or 49.04, while 44 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow BKHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BKHY stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.06 - 48.92 and current price 48.74. Many compare 1.58% and 3.04% before placing orders at 48.74 or 49.04. Explore the BKHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the past year was 48.92. Within 43.06 - 48.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (BKHY) over the year was 43.06. Comparing it with the current 48.74 and 43.06 - 48.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BKHY stock split?

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.67, and 0.12% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
48.66 48.74
년간 변동
43.06 48.92
이전 종가
48.67
시가
48.69
Bid
48.74
Ask
49.04
저가
48.66
고가
48.74
볼륨
44
일일 변동
0.14%
월 변동
1.58%
6개월 변동
3.04%
년간 변동율
0.12%
