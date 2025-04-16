- Overview
BKHY: BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
BKHY exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.65 and at a high of 48.75.
Follow BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BKHY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKHY stock price today?
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock is priced at 48.69 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 48.74, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of BKHY shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF is currently valued at 48.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BKHY movements.
How to buy BKHY stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF shares at the current price of 48.69. Orders are usually placed near 48.69 or 48.99, while 40 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow BKHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKHY stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.06 - 48.92 and current price 48.69. Many compare 1.48% and 2.94% before placing orders at 48.69 or 48.99. Explore the BKHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF in the past year was 48.92. Within 43.06 - 48.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (BKHY) over the year was 43.06. Comparing it with the current 48.69 and 43.06 - 48.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKHY stock split?
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.74, and 0.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.74
- Open
- 48.75
- Bid
- 48.69
- Ask
- 48.99
- Low
- 48.65
- High
- 48.75
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.94%
- Year Change
- 0.02%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8