- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUL fiyatı bugün 0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.64 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BJUL haberleri
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
- Most S&P 500 Sectors Set For Q2 Earnings Decline
- S&P 500 Investors Still Wondering If Rate Cuts Will Be On Fed's Menu
- Is The Dollar Setting Up For A Comeback?
- Q2 2025 Earnings Season Preview
- It Pays To Be Optimistic
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BJUL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.64 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 49.45, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BJUL movements.
How to buy BJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.64. Orders are usually placed near 49.64 or 49.94, while 12 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 38.91 - 49.64 and current price 49.64. Many compare 2.92% and 14.56% before placing orders at 49.64 or 49.94. Explore the BJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.64. Within 38.91 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL) over the year was 38.91. Comparing it with the current 49.64 and 38.91 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BJUL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.45, and 14.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 49.45
- Açılış
- 49.53
- Satış
- 49.64
- Alış
- 49.94
- Düşük
- 49.46
- Yüksek
- 49.64
- Hacim
- 12
- Günlük değişim
- 0.38%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8