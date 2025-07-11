KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BJUL
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July

49.64 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BJUL fiyatı bugün 0.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 49.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.64 aralığında işlem gördü.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BJUL haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BJUL stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.64 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 49.45, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BJUL shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BJUL movements.

How to buy BJUL stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.64. Orders are usually placed near 49.64 or 49.94, while 12 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BJUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BJUL stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 38.91 - 49.64 and current price 49.64. Many compare 2.92% and 14.56% before placing orders at 49.64 or 49.94. Explore the BJUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.64. Within 38.91 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL) over the year was 38.91. Comparing it with the current 49.64 and 38.91 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BJUL stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.45, and 14.14% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
49.46 49.64
Yıllık aralık
38.91 49.64
Önceki kapanış
49.45
Açılış
49.53
Satış
49.64
Alış
49.94
Düşük
49.46
Yüksek
49.64
Hacim
12
Günlük değişim
0.38%
Aylık değişim
2.92%
6 aylık değişim
14.56%
Yıllık değişim
14.14%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8