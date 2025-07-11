- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUL 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.41이고 고가는 49.62이었습니다.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BJUL News
- Singularity And The Buzzard
- S&P 500 Reaches New Height As Investors Shift Time Horizon
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- S&P 500 Index Buybacks Hit Record
- S&P 500 Earnings: One Unusual Aspect To Q3 ’25 Earnings Estimates
- Oil Is Probably Not The Market’s Biggest Threat
- S&P 500 Looking At Fed For Direction On Interest Rates
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In July 2025
- Most S&P 500 Sectors Set For Q2 Earnings Decline
- S&P 500 Investors Still Wondering If Rate Cuts Will Be On Fed's Menu
- Is The Dollar Setting Up For A Comeback?
- Q2 2025 Earnings Season Preview
- It Pays To Be Optimistic
자주 묻는 질문
What is BJUL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.45 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 49.47, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of BJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BJUL movements.
How to buy BJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.45. Orders are usually placed near 49.45 or 49.75, while 23 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow BJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 38.91 - 49.64 and current price 49.45. Many compare 2.53% and 14.12% before placing orders at 49.45 or 49.75. Explore the BJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.64. Within 38.91 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL) over the year was 38.91. Comparing it with the current 49.45 and 38.91 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BJUL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.47, and 13.70% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 49.47
- 시가
- 49.62
- Bid
- 49.45
- Ask
- 49.75
- 저가
- 49.41
- 고가
- 49.62
- 볼륨
- 23
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- 2.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.70%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4