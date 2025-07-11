시세섹션
BJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July

49.45 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BJUL 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.41이고 고가는 49.62이었습니다.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BJUL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BJUL stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.45 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 49.47, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of BJUL shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BJUL movements.

How to buy BJUL stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.45. Orders are usually placed near 49.45 or 49.75, while 23 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow BJUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BJUL stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 38.91 - 49.64 and current price 49.45. Many compare 2.53% and 14.12% before placing orders at 49.45 or 49.75. Explore the BJUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.64. Within 38.91 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL) over the year was 38.91. Comparing it with the current 49.45 and 38.91 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BJUL stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.47, and 13.70% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
49.41 49.62
년간 변동
38.91 49.64
이전 종가
49.47
시가
49.62
Bid
49.45
Ask
49.75
저가
49.41
고가
49.62
볼륨
23
일일 변동
-0.04%
월 변동
2.53%
6개월 변동
14.12%
년간 변동율
13.70%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4