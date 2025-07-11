QuotesSections
Currencies / BJUL
Back to US Stock Market

BJUL: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July

49.64 USD 0.19 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.46 and at a high of 49.64.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BJUL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BJUL stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 49.64 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 49.45, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BJUL shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 49.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.14% and USD. View the chart live to track BJUL movements.

How to buy BJUL stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 49.64. Orders are usually placed near 49.64 or 49.94, while 12 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow BJUL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BJUL stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 38.91 - 49.64 and current price 49.64. Many compare 2.92% and 14.56% before placing orders at 49.64 or 49.94. Explore the BJUL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 49.64. Within 38.91 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL) over the year was 38.91. Comparing it with the current 49.64 and 38.91 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJUL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BJUL stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.45, and 14.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.46 49.64
Year Range
38.91 49.64
Previous Close
49.45
Open
49.53
Bid
49.64
Ask
49.94
Low
49.46
High
49.64
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
2.92%
6 Months Change
14.56%
Year Change
14.14%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8