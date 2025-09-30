- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January
BJAN fiyatı bugün 0.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.99 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BJAN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 52.99 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 52.90, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of BJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 52.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.40% and USD. View the chart live to track BJAN movements.
How to buy BJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 52.99. Orders are usually placed near 52.99 or 53.29, while 66 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow BJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.99 - 53.00 and current price 52.99. Many compare 2.81% and 13.35% before placing orders at 52.99 or 53.29. Explore the BJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 53.00. Within 41.99 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN) over the year was 41.99. Comparing it with the current 52.99 and 41.99 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BJAN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.90, and 14.40% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 52.90
- Açılış
- 52.90
- Satış
- 52.99
- Alış
- 53.29
- Düşük
- 52.85
- Yüksek
- 52.99
- Hacim
- 66
- Günlük değişim
- 0.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.81%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- 14.40%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8