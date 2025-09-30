- Overview
BJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January
BJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.85 and at a high of 52.99.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BJAN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 52.99 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 52.90, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of BJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 52.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.40% and USD. View the chart live to track BJAN movements.
How to buy BJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 52.99. Orders are usually placed near 52.99 or 53.29, while 66 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow BJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.99 - 53.00 and current price 52.99. Many compare 2.81% and 13.35% before placing orders at 52.99 or 53.29. Explore the BJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 53.00. Within 41.99 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN) over the year was 41.99. Comparing it with the current 52.99 and 41.99 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BJAN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.90, and 14.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.90
- Open
- 52.90
- Bid
- 52.99
- Ask
- 53.29
- Low
- 52.85
- High
- 52.99
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.35%
- Year Change
- 14.40%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8