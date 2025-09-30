시세섹션
통화 / BJAN
BJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January

52.90 USD 0.06 (0.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BJAN 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.88이고 고가는 52.95이었습니다.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BJAN stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 52.90 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 52.84, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of BJAN shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 52.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.21% and USD. View the chart live to track BJAN movements.

How to buy BJAN stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 52.90. Orders are usually placed near 52.90 or 53.20, while 9 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BJAN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BJAN stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.99 - 53.00 and current price 52.90. Many compare 2.64% and 13.16% before placing orders at 52.90 or 53.20. Explore the BJAN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 53.00. Within 41.99 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN) over the year was 41.99. Comparing it with the current 52.90 and 41.99 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJAN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BJAN stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.84, and 14.21% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
52.88 52.95
년간 변동
41.99 53.00
이전 종가
52.84
시가
52.94
Bid
52.90
Ask
53.20
저가
52.88
고가
52.95
볼륨
9
일일 변동
0.11%
월 변동
2.64%
6개월 변동
13.16%
년간 변동율
14.21%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4