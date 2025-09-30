- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BJAN: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January
BJAN 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.88이고 고가는 52.95이었습니다.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BJAN stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 52.90 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 52.84, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of BJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 52.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.21% and USD. View the chart live to track BJAN movements.
How to buy BJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 52.90. Orders are usually placed near 52.90 or 53.20, while 9 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.99 - 53.00 and current price 52.90. Many compare 2.64% and 13.16% before placing orders at 52.90 or 53.20. Explore the BJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 53.00. Within 41.99 - 53.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN) over the year was 41.99. Comparing it with the current 52.90 and 41.99 - 53.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BJAN stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.84, and 14.21% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 52.84
- 시가
- 52.94
- Bid
- 52.90
- Ask
- 53.20
- 저가
- 52.88
- 고가
- 52.95
- 볼륨
- 9
- 일일 변동
- 0.11%
- 월 변동
- 2.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.21%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4