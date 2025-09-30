What is BIVIW stock price today? BIOVIE INC. stock is priced at 0.4498 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 0.4500, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BIVIW shows these updates.

Does BIOVIE INC. stock pay dividends? BIOVIE INC. is currently valued at 0.4498. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BIVIW movements.

How to buy BIVIW stock? You can buy BIOVIE INC. shares at the current price of 0.4498. Orders are usually placed near 0.4498 or 0.4528, while 10 and 4.39% show market activity. Follow BIVIW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BIVIW stock? Investing in BIOVIE INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.3100 - 0.5200 and current price 0.4498. Many compare 18.06% and 12.59% before placing orders at 0.4498 or 0.4528. Explore the BIVIW price chart live with daily changes.

What are BIOVIE INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of BIOVIE INC. in the past year was 0.5200. Within 0.3100 - 0.5200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4500 helps spot resistance levels. Track BIOVIE INC. performance using the live chart.

What are BIOVIE INC. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of BIOVIE INC. (BIVIW) over the year was 0.3100. Comparing it with the current 0.4498 and 0.3100 - 0.5200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIVIW moves on the chart live for more details.