BIVIW: BIOVIE INC.
BIVIW exchange rate has changed by -13.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3910 and at a high of 0.4499.
Follow BIOVIE INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIVIW stock price today?
BIOVIE INC. stock is priced at 0.3910 today. It trades within -13.11%, yesterday's close was 0.4500, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of BIVIW shows these updates.
Does BIOVIE INC. stock pay dividends?
BIOVIE INC. is currently valued at 0.3910. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.13% and USD. View the chart live to track BIVIW movements.
How to buy BIVIW stock?
You can buy BIOVIE INC. shares at the current price of 0.3910. Orders are usually placed near 0.3910 or 0.3940, while 7 and -9.26% show market activity. Follow BIVIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIVIW stock?
Investing in BIOVIE INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.3100 - 0.5200 and current price 0.3910. Many compare 2.62% and -2.13% before placing orders at 0.3910 or 0.3940. Explore the BIVIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are BIOVIE INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BIOVIE INC. in the past year was 0.5200. Within 0.3100 - 0.5200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4500 helps spot resistance levels. Track BIOVIE INC. performance using the live chart.
What are BIOVIE INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BIOVIE INC. (BIVIW) over the year was 0.3100. Comparing it with the current 0.3910 and 0.3100 - 0.5200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIVIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIVIW stock split?
BIOVIE INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.4500, and -2.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.4500
- Open
- 0.4309
- Bid
- 0.3910
- Ask
- 0.3940
- Low
- 0.3910
- High
- 0.4499
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -13.11%
- Month Change
- 2.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.13%
- Year Change
- -2.13%
