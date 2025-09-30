시세섹션
통화 / BIVIW
BIVIW: BIOVIE INC.

0.4498 USD 0.0002 (0.04%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BIVIW 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.3910이고 고가는 0.4499이었습니다.

BIOVIE INC. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BIVIW stock price today?

BIOVIE INC. stock is priced at 0.4498 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 0.4500, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BIVIW shows these updates.

Does BIOVIE INC. stock pay dividends?

BIOVIE INC. is currently valued at 0.4498. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BIVIW movements.

How to buy BIVIW stock?

You can buy BIOVIE INC. shares at the current price of 0.4498. Orders are usually placed near 0.4498 or 0.4528, while 10 and 4.39% show market activity. Follow BIVIW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BIVIW stock?

Investing in BIOVIE INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.3100 - 0.5200 and current price 0.4498. Many compare 18.06% and 12.59% before placing orders at 0.4498 or 0.4528. Explore the BIVIW price chart live with daily changes.

What are BIOVIE INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of BIOVIE INC. in the past year was 0.5200. Within 0.3100 - 0.5200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.4500 helps spot resistance levels. Track BIOVIE INC. performance using the live chart.

What are BIOVIE INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BIOVIE INC. (BIVIW) over the year was 0.3100. Comparing it with the current 0.4498 and 0.3100 - 0.5200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIVIW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BIVIW stock split?

BIOVIE INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.4500, and 12.59% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.3910 0.4499
년간 변동
0.3100 0.5200
이전 종가
0.4500
시가
0.4309
Bid
0.4498
Ask
0.4528
저가
0.3910
고가
0.4499
볼륨
10
일일 변동
-0.04%
월 변동
18.06%
6개월 변동
12.59%
년간 변동율
12.59%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4