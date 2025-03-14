- Genel bakış
BBAX: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF
BBAX fiyatı bugün 0.20% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 56.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 56.35 aralığında işlem gördü.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BBAX haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BBAX stock price today?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF stock is priced at 56.34 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 56.23, and trading volume reached 354. The live price chart of BBAX shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF is currently valued at 56.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.74% and USD. View the chart live to track BBAX movements.
How to buy BBAX stock?
You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF shares at the current price of 56.34. Orders are usually placed near 56.34 or 56.64, while 354 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow BBAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBAX stock?
Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.36 - 58.05 and current price 56.34. Many compare 0.48% and 15.31% before placing orders at 56.34 or 56.64. Explore the BBAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the past year was 58.05. Within 42.36 - 58.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) over the year was 42.36. Comparing it with the current 56.34 and 42.36 - 58.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBAX stock split?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.23, and 4.74% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 56.23
- Açılış
- 56.19
- Satış
- 56.34
- Alış
- 56.64
- Düşük
- 56.15
- Yüksek
- 56.35
- Hacim
- 354
- Günlük değişim
- 0.20%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.48%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.31%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.74%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8