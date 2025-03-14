QuotesSections
Currencies / BBAX
Back to US Stock Market

BBAX: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF

56.34 USD 0.11 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBAX exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.15 and at a high of 56.35.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BBAX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBAX stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF stock is priced at 56.34 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 56.23, and trading volume reached 354. The live price chart of BBAX shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF is currently valued at 56.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.74% and USD. View the chart live to track BBAX movements.

How to buy BBAX stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF shares at the current price of 56.34. Orders are usually placed near 56.34 or 56.64, while 354 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow BBAX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBAX stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.36 - 58.05 and current price 56.34. Many compare 0.48% and 15.31% before placing orders at 56.34 or 56.64. Explore the BBAX price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the past year was 58.05. Within 42.36 - 58.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) over the year was 42.36. Comparing it with the current 56.34 and 42.36 - 58.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBAX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBAX stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific-ex Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.23, and 4.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.15 56.35
Year Range
42.36 58.05
Previous Close
56.23
Open
56.19
Bid
56.34
Ask
56.64
Low
56.15
High
56.35
Volume
354
Daily Change
0.20%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
15.31%
Year Change
4.74%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8