BATT: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

12.98 USD 0.17 (1.33%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BATT fiyatı bugün 1.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BATT stock price today?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock is priced at 12.98 today. It trades within 1.33%, yesterday's close was 12.81, and trading volume reached 173. The live price chart of BATT shows these updates.

Does Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF is currently valued at 12.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BATT movements.

How to buy BATT stock?

You can buy Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF shares at the current price of 12.98. Orders are usually placed near 12.98 or 13.28, while 173 and 1.64% show market activity. Follow BATT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BATT stock?

Investing in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.78 - 13.00 and current price 12.98. Many compare 18.86% and 54.16% before placing orders at 12.98 or 13.28. Explore the BATT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the past year was 13.00. Within 6.78 - 13.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) over the year was 6.78. Comparing it with the current 12.98 and 6.78 - 13.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BATT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BATT stock split?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.81, and 33.68% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
12.72 13.00
Yıllık aralık
6.78 13.00
Önceki kapanış
12.81
Açılış
12.77
Satış
12.98
Alış
13.28
Düşük
12.72
Yüksek
13.00
Hacim
173
Günlük değişim
1.33%
Aylık değişim
18.86%
6 aylık değişim
54.16%
Yıllık değişim
33.68%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8