BATT: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
BATT exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.72 and at a high of 13.00.
Follow Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BATT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BATT stock price today?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock is priced at 12.98 today. It trades within 1.33%, yesterday's close was 12.81, and trading volume reached 173. The live price chart of BATT shows these updates.
Does Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF is currently valued at 12.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BATT movements.
How to buy BATT stock?
You can buy Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF shares at the current price of 12.98. Orders are usually placed near 12.98 or 13.28, while 173 and 1.64% show market activity. Follow BATT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BATT stock?
Investing in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.78 - 13.00 and current price 12.98. Many compare 18.86% and 54.16% before placing orders at 12.98 or 13.28. Explore the BATT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the past year was 13.00. Within 6.78 - 13.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) over the year was 6.78. Comparing it with the current 12.98 and 6.78 - 13.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BATT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BATT stock split?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.81, and 33.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.81
- Open
- 12.77
- Bid
- 12.98
- Ask
- 13.28
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 13.00
- Volume
- 173
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 18.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.16%
- Year Change
- 33.68%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8