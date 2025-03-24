시세섹션
통화 / BATT
BATT: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

12.81 USD 0.37 (2.97%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BATT 환율이 오늘 2.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.62이고 고가는 12.82이었습니다.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BATT News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BATT stock price today?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock is priced at 12.81 today. It trades within 2.97%, yesterday's close was 12.44, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of BATT shows these updates.

Does Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF is currently valued at 12.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.93% and USD. View the chart live to track BATT movements.

How to buy BATT stock?

You can buy Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF shares at the current price of 12.81. Orders are usually placed near 12.81 or 13.11, while 162 and 1.34% show market activity. Follow BATT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BATT stock?

Investing in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.78 - 12.82 and current price 12.81. Many compare 17.31% and 52.14% before placing orders at 12.81 or 13.11. Explore the BATT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the past year was 12.82. Within 6.78 - 12.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) over the year was 6.78. Comparing it with the current 12.81 and 6.78 - 12.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BATT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BATT stock split?

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.44, and 31.93% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
12.62 12.82
년간 변동
6.78 12.82
이전 종가
12.44
시가
12.64
Bid
12.81
Ask
13.11
저가
12.62
고가
12.82
볼륨
162
일일 변동
2.97%
월 변동
17.31%
6개월 변동
52.14%
년간 변동율
31.93%
