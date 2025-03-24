- 개요
BATT: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
BATT 환율이 오늘 2.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.62이고 고가는 12.82이었습니다.
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BATT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BATT stock price today?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock is priced at 12.81 today. It trades within 2.97%, yesterday's close was 12.44, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of BATT shows these updates.
Does Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF is currently valued at 12.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.93% and USD. View the chart live to track BATT movements.
How to buy BATT stock?
You can buy Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF shares at the current price of 12.81. Orders are usually placed near 12.81 or 13.11, while 162 and 1.34% show market activity. Follow BATT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BATT stock?
Investing in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.78 - 12.82 and current price 12.81. Many compare 17.31% and 52.14% before placing orders at 12.81 or 13.11. Explore the BATT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the past year was 12.82. Within 6.78 - 12.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) over the year was 6.78. Comparing it with the current 12.81 and 6.78 - 12.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BATT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BATT stock split?
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.44, and 31.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 12.44
- 시가
- 12.64
- Bid
- 12.81
- Ask
- 13.11
- 저가
- 12.62
- 고가
- 12.82
- 볼륨
- 162
- 일일 변동
- 2.97%
- 월 변동
- 17.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 52.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 31.93%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4