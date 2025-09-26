KotasyonBölümler
BAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April

46.87 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BAPR fiyatı bugün 0.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 46.82 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 46.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BAPR stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 46.87 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 46.86, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BAPR shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 46.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.85% and USD. View the chart live to track BAPR movements.

How to buy BAPR stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 46.87. Orders are usually placed near 46.87 or 47.17, while 13 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow BAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAPR stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 38.33 - 46.90 and current price 46.87. Many compare 1.49% and 10.39% before placing orders at 46.87 or 47.17. Explore the BAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.33 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (BAPR) over the year was 38.33. Comparing it with the current 46.87 and 38.33 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAPR stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.86, and 8.85% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
46.82 46.90
Yıllık aralık
38.33 46.90
Önceki kapanış
46.86
Açılış
46.83
Satış
46.87
Alış
47.17
Düşük
46.82
Yüksek
46.90
Hacim
13
Günlük değişim
0.02%
Aylık değişim
1.49%
6 aylık değişim
10.39%
Yıllık değişim
8.85%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8