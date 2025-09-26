시세섹션
통화 / BAPR
BAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April

46.86 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BAPR 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.82이고 고가는 46.90이었습니다.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BAPR News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BAPR stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 46.86 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 46.81, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of BAPR shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 46.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BAPR movements.

How to buy BAPR stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 46.86. Orders are usually placed near 46.86 or 47.16, while 18 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow BAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAPR stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 38.33 - 46.90 and current price 46.86. Many compare 1.47% and 10.36% before placing orders at 46.86 or 47.16. Explore the BAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.33 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (BAPR) over the year was 38.33. Comparing it with the current 46.86 and 38.33 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAPR stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.81, and 8.82% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
46.82 46.90
년간 변동
38.33 46.90
이전 종가
46.81
시가
46.90
Bid
46.86
Ask
47.16
저가
46.82
고가
46.90
볼륨
18
일일 변동
0.11%
월 변동
1.47%
6개월 변동
10.36%
년간 변동율
8.82%
