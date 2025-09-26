- 개요
BAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April
BAPR 환율이 오늘 0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.82이고 고가는 46.90이었습니다.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BAPR News
- Median Household Income In August 2025
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- S&P 500 Holds Above Key Support As Investors Brace For Jobs Report
- Jobs Report In Focus As Fed Signals More Rate Cuts
- Why The Jobs Report In September 2025 Matters More Than Ever
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): Timing The Next Correction
- Corporate Profits In Nonfinancial Industries Plunge By Most Ever, Amid Downward Revisions
- The Market Faces A Surprising End-Of-Year Pain Trade
- Markets Detached From Economic Fundamentals
- It Is Like 1999 All Over Again
- Weekly Indicators: Consumer Spending Backs Off Highs
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Getting Ready For September NFP Week
- Consumer Sentiment Down 5% In September Amid Economic Concerns
- Inflation Still Over Target In August
- Core PCE Inflation Holds Steady At 2.9% In August, As Expected
- Big Tech's Credit Power Is Staggering, $Trillions Ready To Flow Into Data Centers (SPY)
- U.S. Core PCE Inflation Rises As Expected
- Raise Cash: Jerome Powell Sounds The Valuation Alarm On Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Bitcoin’s Weakness Warns Of Liquidity Trouble For Stocks
- The Haves And Have Nots
- U.S. Debt Resolution Will Require A Delicate Mix Of Policy Levers
- S&P 500: P/E And Interest Rates Scare Me More Than Record Buffett Indicator (DJI)
자주 묻는 질문
What is BAPR stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 46.86 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 46.81, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of BAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 46.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BAPR movements.
How to buy BAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 46.86. Orders are usually placed near 46.86 or 47.16, while 18 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow BAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 38.33 - 46.90 and current price 46.86. Many compare 1.47% and 10.36% before placing orders at 46.86 or 47.16. Explore the BAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.33 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (BAPR) over the year was 38.33. Comparing it with the current 46.86 and 38.33 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BAPR stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.81, and 8.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 46.81
- 시가
- 46.90
- Bid
- 46.86
- Ask
- 47.16
- 저가
- 46.82
- 고가
- 46.90
- 볼륨
- 18
- 일일 변동
- 0.11%
- 월 변동
- 1.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.36%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.82%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4