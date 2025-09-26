QuotesSections
BAPR
BAPR: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April

46.87 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.82 and at a high of 46.90.

Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BAPR stock price today?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 46.87 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 46.86, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BAPR shows these updates.

Does Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 46.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.85% and USD. View the chart live to track BAPR movements.

How to buy BAPR stock?

You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 46.87. Orders are usually placed near 46.87 or 47.17, while 13 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow BAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BAPR stock?

Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 38.33 - 46.90 and current price 46.87. Many compare 1.49% and 10.39% before placing orders at 46.87 or 47.17. Explore the BAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 46.90. Within 38.33 - 46.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (BAPR) over the year was 38.33. Comparing it with the current 46.87 and 38.33 - 46.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BAPR stock split?

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.86, and 8.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.82 46.90
Year Range
38.33 46.90
Previous Close
46.86
Open
46.83
Bid
46.87
Ask
47.17
Low
46.82
High
46.90
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
1.49%
6 Months Change
10.39%
Year Change
8.85%
