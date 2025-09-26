- Genel bakış
AVUV: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
AVUV fiyatı bugün -0.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 98.56 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 99.87 aralığında işlem gördü.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
AVUV haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is AVUV stock price today?
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 99.55 today. It trades within -0.22%, yesterday's close was 99.77, and trading volume reached 1533. The live price chart of AVUV shows these updates.
Does Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 99.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.99% and USD. View the chart live to track AVUV movements.
How to buy AVUV stock?
You can buy Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 99.55. Orders are usually placed near 99.55 or 99.85, while 1533 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow AVUV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVUV stock?
Investing in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.00 - 107.64 and current price 99.55. Many compare 0.93% and 14.69% before placing orders at 99.55 or 99.85. Explore the AVUV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 107.64. Within 74.00 - 107.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) over the year was 74.00. Comparing it with the current 99.55 and 74.00 - 107.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVUV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVUV stock split?
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.77, and 3.99% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 99.77
- Açılış
- 99.64
- Satış
- 99.55
- Alış
- 99.85
- Düşük
- 98.56
- Yüksek
- 99.87
- Hacim
- 1.533 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.22%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.69%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.99%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8