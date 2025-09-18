QuotesSections
Currencies / AVUV
AVUV: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

100.56 USD 0.08 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVUV exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.97 and at a high of 100.86.

Follow Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
99.97 100.86
Year Range
74.00 107.64
Previous Close
100.64
Open
100.49
Bid
100.56
Ask
100.86
Low
99.97
High
100.86
Volume
1.521 K
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
1.96%
6 Months Change
15.85%
Year Change
5.05%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%