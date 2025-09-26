시세섹션
통화 / AVUV
AVUV: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

99.77 USD 0.78 (0.78%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AVUV 환율이 오늘 -0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 99.38이고 고가는 100.83이었습니다.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is AVUV stock price today?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 99.77 today. It trades within -0.78%, yesterday's close was 100.55, and trading volume reached 1143. The live price chart of AVUV shows these updates.

Does Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 99.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.22% and USD. View the chart live to track AVUV movements.

How to buy AVUV stock?

You can buy Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 99.77. Orders are usually placed near 99.77 or 100.07, while 1143 and -1.05% show market activity. Follow AVUV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVUV stock?

Investing in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.00 - 107.64 and current price 99.77. Many compare 1.16% and 14.94% before placing orders at 99.77 or 100.07. Explore the AVUV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 107.64. Within 74.00 - 107.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) over the year was 74.00. Comparing it with the current 99.77 and 74.00 - 107.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVUV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVUV stock split?

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.55, and 4.22% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
99.38 100.83
년간 변동
74.00 107.64
이전 종가
100.55
시가
100.83
Bid
99.77
Ask
100.07
저가
99.38
고가
100.83
볼륨
1.143 K
일일 변동
-0.78%
월 변동
1.16%
6개월 변동
14.94%
년간 변동율
4.22%
