ARCB: ArcBest Corporation

69.82 USD 1.54 (2.16%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ARCB fiyatı bugün -2.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.24 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 71.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

ArcBest Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
69.24 71.86
Yıllık aralık
55.19 123.26
Önceki kapanış
71.36
Açılış
71.86
Satış
69.82
Alış
70.12
Düşük
69.24
Yüksek
71.86
Hacim
1.417 K
Günlük değişim
-2.16%
Aylık değişim
-3.70%
6 aylık değişim
-0.11%
Yıllık değişim
-35.54%
21 Eylül, Pazar