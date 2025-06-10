통화 / ARCB
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
69.82 USD 1.54 (2.16%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARCB 환율이 오늘 -2.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.24이고 고가는 71.86이었습니다.
ArcBest Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARCB News
- ArcBest increases share repurchase authorization to $125 million
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $73 from $84 at UBS on earnings miss
- Stifel lowers ArcBest stock price target to $81 on mixed quarterly results
- ArcBest: Upside Remains Even After A 16% Increase (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 EPS Falls 31%
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $78 at BofA on LTL weakness
- ArcBest (ARCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- ArcBest Q2 2025 slides: revenue down 5%, announces CEO transition amid freight recession
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ArcBest misses Q2 earnings estimates amid freight challenges
- ArcBest Corp earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- ArcBest appoints Thom Albrecht to board as Steven Spinner set to retire
- Earnings Preview: XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- ArcBest completes Tesla Semi electric truck pilot program
- Saia Stock: Wait And See For Execution To Improve (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SAIA)
- ArcBest: A Good Buy At Current Levels (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest: Risk Continues To The Downside On Bearish EPS Revisions (Technical Analysis)
- ArcBest ® Wins Material Handling Solution of the Year Award for Vaux™ Technology
- ArcBest Gains Ground, BofA Turns More Bullish - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
일일 변동 비율
69.24 71.86
년간 변동
55.19 123.26
- 이전 종가
- 71.36
- 시가
- 71.86
- Bid
- 69.82
- Ask
- 70.12
- 저가
- 69.24
- 고가
- 71.86
- 볼륨
- 1.417 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.16%
- 월 변동
- -3.70%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.11%
- 년간 변동율
- -35.54%
20 9월, 토요일