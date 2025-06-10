Valute / ARCB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
69.82 USD 1.54 (2.16%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARCB ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.24 e ad un massimo di 71.86.
Segui le dinamiche di ArcBest Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARCB News
- ArcBest increases share repurchase authorization to $125 million
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $73 from $84 at UBS on earnings miss
- Stifel lowers ArcBest stock price target to $81 on mixed quarterly results
- ArcBest: Upside Remains Even After A 16% Increase (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 EPS Falls 31%
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $78 at BofA on LTL weakness
- ArcBest (ARCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- ArcBest Q2 2025 slides: revenue down 5%, announces CEO transition amid freight recession
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ArcBest misses Q2 earnings estimates amid freight challenges
- ArcBest Corp earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- ArcBest appoints Thom Albrecht to board as Steven Spinner set to retire
- Earnings Preview: XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- ArcBest completes Tesla Semi electric truck pilot program
- Saia Stock: Wait And See For Execution To Improve (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SAIA)
- ArcBest: A Good Buy At Current Levels (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest: Risk Continues To The Downside On Bearish EPS Revisions (Technical Analysis)
- ArcBest ® Wins Material Handling Solution of the Year Award for Vaux™ Technology
- ArcBest Gains Ground, BofA Turns More Bullish - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.24 71.86
Intervallo Annuale
55.19 123.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.36
- Apertura
- 71.86
- Bid
- 69.82
- Ask
- 70.12
- Minimo
- 69.24
- Massimo
- 71.86
- Volume
- 1.417 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- -35.54%
20 settembre, sabato