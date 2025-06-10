QuotazioniSezioni
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation

69.82 USD 1.54 (2.16%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARCB ha avuto una variazione del -2.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.24 e ad un massimo di 71.86.

Segui le dinamiche di ArcBest Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.24 71.86
Intervallo Annuale
55.19 123.26
Chiusura Precedente
71.36
Apertura
71.86
Bid
69.82
Ask
70.12
Minimo
69.24
Massimo
71.86
Volume
1.417 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.16%
Variazione Mensile
-3.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.11%
Variazione Annuale
-35.54%
