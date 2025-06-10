Currencies / ARCB
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
73.10 USD 1.73 (2.42%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARCB exchange rate has changed by 2.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.61 and at a high of 73.81.
Follow ArcBest Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARCB News
- ArcBest increases share repurchase authorization to $125 million
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $73 from $84 at UBS on earnings miss
- Stifel lowers ArcBest stock price target to $81 on mixed quarterly results
- ArcBest: Upside Remains Even After A 16% Increase (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 EPS Falls 31%
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $78 at BofA on LTL weakness
- ArcBest (ARCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- ArcBest Q2 2025 slides: revenue down 5%, announces CEO transition amid freight recession
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ArcBest misses Q2 earnings estimates amid freight challenges
- ArcBest Corp earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- ArcBest appoints Thom Albrecht to board as Steven Spinner set to retire
- Earnings Preview: XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- ArcBest completes Tesla Semi electric truck pilot program
- Saia Stock: Wait And See For Execution To Improve (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SAIA)
- ArcBest: A Good Buy At Current Levels (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest: Risk Continues To The Downside On Bearish EPS Revisions (Technical Analysis)
- ArcBest ® Wins Material Handling Solution of the Year Award for Vaux™ Technology
- ArcBest Gains Ground, BofA Turns More Bullish - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
Daily Range
71.61 73.81
Year Range
55.19 123.26
- Previous Close
- 71.37
- Open
- 73.59
- Bid
- 73.10
- Ask
- 73.40
- Low
- 71.61
- High
- 73.81
- Volume
- 415
- Daily Change
- 2.42%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.58%
- Year Change
- -32.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%