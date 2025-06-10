Moedas / ARCB
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
70.25 USD 0.20 (0.29%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARCB para hoje mudou para 0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.92 e o mais alto foi 71.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ArcBest Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ARCB Notícias
- ArcBest increases share repurchase authorization to $125 million
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 12th
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $73 from $84 at UBS on earnings miss
- Stifel lowers ArcBest stock price target to $81 on mixed quarterly results
- ArcBest: Upside Remains Even After A 16% Increase (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 EPS Falls 31%
- ArcBest stock price target lowered to $78 at BofA on LTL weakness
- ArcBest (ARCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- ArcBest Q2 2025 slides: revenue down 5%, announces CEO transition amid freight recession
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- ArcBest misses Q2 earnings estimates amid freight challenges
- ArcBest Corp earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- ArcBest appoints Thom Albrecht to board as Steven Spinner set to retire
- Earnings Preview: XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- ArcBest completes Tesla Semi electric truck pilot program
- Saia Stock: Wait And See For Execution To Improve (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:SAIA)
- ArcBest: A Good Buy At Current Levels (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- ArcBest: Risk Continues To The Downside On Bearish EPS Revisions (Technical Analysis)
- ArcBest ® Wins Material Handling Solution of the Year Award for Vaux™ Technology
- ArcBest Gains Ground, BofA Turns More Bullish - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)
- This Yum! Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)
Faixa diária
69.92 71.92
Faixa anual
55.19 123.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.05
- Open
- 70.68
- Bid
- 70.25
- Ask
- 70.55
- Low
- 69.92
- High
- 71.92
- Volume
- 242
- Mudança diária
- 0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.50%
- Mudança anual
- -35.15%
