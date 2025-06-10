货币 / ARCB
ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
73.44 USD 0.21 (0.29%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARCB汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点71.52和高点73.72进行交易。
关注ArcBest Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ARCB新闻
日范围
71.52 73.72
年范围
55.19 123.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 73.23
- 开盘价
- 72.85
- 卖价
- 73.44
- 买价
- 73.74
- 最低价
- 71.52
- 最高价
- 73.72
- 交易量
- 431
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- 1.30%
- 6个月变化
- 5.06%
- 年变化
- -32.20%
