ARCB: ArcBest Corporation
71.36 USD 1.31 (1.87%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ARCBの今日の為替レートは、1.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.92の安値と71.92の高値で取引されました。
ArcBest Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
69.92 71.92
1年のレンジ
55.19 123.26
- 以前の終値
- 70.05
- 始値
- 70.68
- 買値
- 71.36
- 買値
- 71.66
- 安値
- 69.92
- 高値
- 71.92
- 出来高
- 979
- 1日の変化
- 1.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 1年の変化
- -34.12%
