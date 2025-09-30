- Genel bakış
ALDFW: Aldel Financial II Inc.
ALDFW fiyatı bugün 6.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.5300 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.5397 aralığında işlem gördü.
Aldel Financial II Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ALDFW stock price today?
Aldel Financial II Inc. stock is priced at 0.5300 today. It trades within 6.00%, yesterday's close was 0.5000, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of ALDFW shows these updates.
Does Aldel Financial II Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aldel Financial II Inc. is currently valued at 0.5300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 165.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ALDFW movements.
How to buy ALDFW stock?
You can buy Aldel Financial II Inc. shares at the current price of 0.5300. Orders are usually placed near 0.5300 or 0.5330, while 3 and -1.80% show market activity. Follow ALDFW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALDFW stock?
Investing in Aldel Financial II Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.2000 - 0.6500 and current price 0.5300. Many compare 1.86% and 76.67% before placing orders at 0.5300 or 0.5330. Explore the ALDFW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. in the past year was 0.6500. Within 0.2000 - 0.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aldel Financial II Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. (ALDFW) over the year was 0.2000. Comparing it with the current 0.5300 and 0.2000 - 0.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALDFW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALDFW stock split?
Aldel Financial II Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.5000, and 165.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.5000
- Açılış
- 0.5397
- Satış
- 0.5300
- Alış
- 0.5330
- Düşük
- 0.5300
- Yüksek
- 0.5397
- Hacim
- 3
- Günlük değişim
- 6.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.86%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 76.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 165.00%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4