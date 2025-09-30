KotasyonBölümler
ALDFW: Aldel Financial II Inc.

0.5300 USD 0.0300 (6.00%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ALDFW fiyatı bugün 6.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.5300 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.5397 aralığında işlem gördü.

Aldel Financial II Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is ALDFW stock price today?

Aldel Financial II Inc. stock is priced at 0.5300 today. It trades within 6.00%, yesterday's close was 0.5000, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of ALDFW shows these updates.

Does Aldel Financial II Inc. stock pay dividends?

Aldel Financial II Inc. is currently valued at 0.5300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 165.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ALDFW movements.

How to buy ALDFW stock?

You can buy Aldel Financial II Inc. shares at the current price of 0.5300. Orders are usually placed near 0.5300 or 0.5330, while 3 and -1.80% show market activity. Follow ALDFW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ALDFW stock?

Investing in Aldel Financial II Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.2000 - 0.6500 and current price 0.5300. Many compare 1.86% and 76.67% before placing orders at 0.5300 or 0.5330. Explore the ALDFW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. in the past year was 0.6500. Within 0.2000 - 0.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aldel Financial II Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. (ALDFW) over the year was 0.2000. Comparing it with the current 0.5300 and 0.2000 - 0.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALDFW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ALDFW stock split?

Aldel Financial II Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.5000, and 165.00% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
0.5300 0.5397
Yıllık aralık
0.2000 0.6500
Önceki kapanış
0.5000
Açılış
0.5397
Satış
0.5300
Alış
0.5330
Düşük
0.5300
Yüksek
0.5397
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
6.00%
Aylık değişim
1.86%
6 aylık değişim
76.67%
Yıllık değişim
165.00%
