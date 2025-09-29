- Overview
ALDFW: Aldel Financial II Inc.
ALDFW exchange rate has changed by 7.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5397 and at a high of 0.5397.
Follow Aldel Financial II Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALDFW stock price today?
Aldel Financial II Inc. stock is priced at 0.5397 today. It trades within 7.94%, yesterday's close was 0.5000, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ALDFW shows these updates.
Does Aldel Financial II Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aldel Financial II Inc. is currently valued at 0.5397. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 169.85% and USD. View the chart live to track ALDFW movements.
How to buy ALDFW stock?
You can buy Aldel Financial II Inc. shares at the current price of 0.5397. Orders are usually placed near 0.5397 or 0.5427, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ALDFW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALDFW stock?
Investing in Aldel Financial II Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.2000 - 0.6500 and current price 0.5397. Many compare 3.73% and 79.90% before placing orders at 0.5397 or 0.5427. Explore the ALDFW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. in the past year was 0.6500. Within 0.2000 - 0.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aldel Financial II Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. (ALDFW) over the year was 0.2000. Comparing it with the current 0.5397 and 0.2000 - 0.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALDFW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALDFW stock split?
Aldel Financial II Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.5000, and 169.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.5000
- Open
- 0.5397
- Bid
- 0.5397
- Ask
- 0.5427
- Low
- 0.5397
- High
- 0.5397
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 7.94%
- Month Change
- 3.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 79.90%
- Year Change
- 169.85%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev