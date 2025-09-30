- 개요
ALDFW: Aldel Financial II Inc.
ALDFW 환율이 오늘 6.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.5300이고 고가는 0.5397이었습니다.
Aldel Financial II Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is ALDFW stock price today?
Aldel Financial II Inc. stock is priced at 0.5300 today. It trades within 6.00%, yesterday's close was 0.5000, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of ALDFW shows these updates.
Does Aldel Financial II Inc. stock pay dividends?
Aldel Financial II Inc. is currently valued at 0.5300. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 165.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ALDFW movements.
How to buy ALDFW stock?
You can buy Aldel Financial II Inc. shares at the current price of 0.5300. Orders are usually placed near 0.5300 or 0.5330, while 3 and -1.80% show market activity. Follow ALDFW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALDFW stock?
Investing in Aldel Financial II Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.2000 - 0.6500 and current price 0.5300. Many compare 1.86% and 76.67% before placing orders at 0.5300 or 0.5330. Explore the ALDFW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. in the past year was 0.6500. Within 0.2000 - 0.6500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aldel Financial II Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Aldel Financial II Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aldel Financial II Inc. (ALDFW) over the year was 0.2000. Comparing it with the current 0.5300 and 0.2000 - 0.6500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALDFW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALDFW stock split?
Aldel Financial II Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.5000, and 165.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.5000
- 시가
- 0.5397
- Bid
- 0.5300
- Ask
- 0.5330
- 저가
- 0.5300
- 고가
- 0.5397
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 6.00%
- 월 변동
- 1.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 76.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 165.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4