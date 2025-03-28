KotasyonBölümler
AGNG: Global X Aging Population ETF

33.43 USD 0.55 (1.67%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AGNG fiyatı bugün 1.67% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 33.22 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.48 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Aging Population ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AGNG stock price today?

Global X Aging Population ETF stock is priced at 33.43 today. It trades within 1.67%, yesterday's close was 32.88, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of AGNG shows these updates.

Does Global X Aging Population ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Aging Population ETF is currently valued at 33.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track AGNG movements.

How to buy AGNG stock?

You can buy Global X Aging Population ETF shares at the current price of 33.43. Orders are usually placed near 33.43 or 33.73, while 33 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow AGNG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AGNG stock?

Investing in Global X Aging Population ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 34.49 and current price 33.43. Many compare 0.45% and 7.08% before placing orders at 33.43 or 33.73. Explore the AGNG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Aging Population ETF in the past year was 34.49. Within 27.46 - 34.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Aging Population ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 33.43 and 27.46 - 34.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGNG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AGNG stock split?

Global X Aging Population ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.88, and 1.92% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
33.22 33.48
Yıllık aralık
27.46 34.49
Önceki kapanış
32.88
Açılış
33.27
Satış
33.43
Alış
33.73
Düşük
33.22
Yüksek
33.48
Hacim
33
Günlük değişim
1.67%
Aylık değişim
0.45%
6 aylık değişim
7.08%
Yıllık değişim
1.92%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8