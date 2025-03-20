시세섹션
통화 / AGNG
AGNG: Global X Aging Population ETF

32.88 USD 0.17 (0.52%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AGNG 환율이 오늘 0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.74이고 고가는 32.96이었습니다.

Global X Aging Population ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is AGNG stock price today?

Global X Aging Population ETF stock is priced at 32.88 today. It trades within 0.52%, yesterday's close was 32.71, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of AGNG shows these updates.

Does Global X Aging Population ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Aging Population ETF is currently valued at 32.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.24% and USD. View the chart live to track AGNG movements.

How to buy AGNG stock?

You can buy Global X Aging Population ETF shares at the current price of 32.88. Orders are usually placed near 32.88 or 33.18, while 21 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow AGNG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AGNG stock?

Investing in Global X Aging Population ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 34.49 and current price 32.88. Many compare -1.20% and 5.32% before placing orders at 32.88 or 33.18. Explore the AGNG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Aging Population ETF in the past year was 34.49. Within 27.46 - 34.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Aging Population ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 32.88 and 27.46 - 34.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGNG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AGNG stock split?

Global X Aging Population ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.71, and 0.24% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
32.74 32.96
년간 변동
27.46 34.49
이전 종가
32.71
시가
32.93
Bid
32.88
Ask
33.18
저가
32.74
고가
32.96
볼륨
21
일일 변동
0.52%
월 변동
-1.20%
6개월 변동
5.32%
년간 변동율
0.24%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4