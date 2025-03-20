- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AGNG: Global X Aging Population ETF
AGNG 환율이 오늘 0.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.74이고 고가는 32.96이었습니다.
Global X Aging Population ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGNG News
- The Next Big Theme: September 2025
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
자주 묻는 질문
What is AGNG stock price today?
Global X Aging Population ETF stock is priced at 32.88 today. It trades within 0.52%, yesterday's close was 32.71, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of AGNG shows these updates.
Does Global X Aging Population ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Aging Population ETF is currently valued at 32.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.24% and USD. View the chart live to track AGNG movements.
How to buy AGNG stock?
You can buy Global X Aging Population ETF shares at the current price of 32.88. Orders are usually placed near 32.88 or 33.18, while 21 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow AGNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGNG stock?
Investing in Global X Aging Population ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 34.49 and current price 32.88. Many compare -1.20% and 5.32% before placing orders at 32.88 or 33.18. Explore the AGNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Aging Population ETF in the past year was 34.49. Within 27.46 - 34.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Aging Population ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 32.88 and 27.46 - 34.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGNG stock split?
Global X Aging Population ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.71, and 0.24% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.71
- 시가
- 32.93
- Bid
- 32.88
- Ask
- 33.18
- 저가
- 32.74
- 고가
- 32.96
- 볼륨
- 21
- 일일 변동
- 0.52%
- 월 변동
- -1.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.24%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4