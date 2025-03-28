- Overview
AGNG: Global X Aging Population ETF
AGNG exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.22 and at a high of 33.48.
Follow Global X Aging Population ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AGNG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGNG stock price today?
Global X Aging Population ETF stock is priced at 33.43 today. It trades within 1.67%, yesterday's close was 32.88, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of AGNG shows these updates.
Does Global X Aging Population ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Aging Population ETF is currently valued at 33.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track AGNG movements.
How to buy AGNG stock?
You can buy Global X Aging Population ETF shares at the current price of 33.43. Orders are usually placed near 33.43 or 33.73, while 33 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow AGNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGNG stock?
Investing in Global X Aging Population ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 34.49 and current price 33.43. Many compare 0.45% and 7.08% before placing orders at 33.43 or 33.73. Explore the AGNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Aging Population ETF in the past year was 34.49. Within 27.46 - 34.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Aging Population ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 33.43 and 27.46 - 34.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGNG stock split?
Global X Aging Population ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.88, and 1.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.88
- Open
- 33.27
- Bid
- 33.43
- Ask
- 33.73
- Low
- 33.22
- High
- 33.48
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 1.67%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.08%
- Year Change
- 1.92%
