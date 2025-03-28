QuotesSections
Currencies / AGNG
AGNG: Global X Aging Population ETF

33.43 USD 0.55 (1.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AGNG exchange rate has changed by 1.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.22 and at a high of 33.48.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

What is AGNG stock price today?

Global X Aging Population ETF stock is priced at 33.43 today. It trades within 1.67%, yesterday's close was 32.88, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of AGNG shows these updates.

Does Global X Aging Population ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Aging Population ETF is currently valued at 33.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track AGNG movements.

How to buy AGNG stock?

You can buy Global X Aging Population ETF shares at the current price of 33.43. Orders are usually placed near 33.43 or 33.73, while 33 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow AGNG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AGNG stock?

Investing in Global X Aging Population ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 34.49 and current price 33.43. Many compare 0.45% and 7.08% before placing orders at 33.43 or 33.73. Explore the AGNG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Aging Population ETF in the past year was 34.49. Within 27.46 - 34.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Aging Population ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Aging Population ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 33.43 and 27.46 - 34.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGNG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AGNG stock split?

Global X Aging Population ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.88, and 1.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.22 33.48
Year Range
27.46 34.49
Previous Close
32.88
Open
33.27
Bid
33.43
Ask
33.73
Low
33.22
High
33.48
Volume
33
Daily Change
1.67%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
7.08%
Year Change
1.92%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8