FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / XAUGBP
Geri dön - Metaller

XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound

2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: Pound Sterling

XAUGBP fiyatı bugün 1.71% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2682.89 GBP ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2735.67 GBP aralığında işlem gördü.

Altın vs İngiliz poundu hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Altın fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XAUGBP haberleri

XAUGBP için alım-satım uygulamaları

GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenEdge Scalper, ALTIN ve ona bağlı döviz çiftleri (XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP) için özel olarak tasarlanmış güçlü bir uzman danışmandır (EA). Hem bireysel Forex yatırımcıları hem de Prop Firm profesyonelleri için uygundur. Bu EA, yüksek işlem sıklığı ve çok yönlü strateji seçenekleriyle öne çıkar. En büyük avantajı, tüm ana ALTIN bağlantılı paritelerde çoklu dövizle işlem yapabilmesidir ve bu özelliği onu değerli metaller piyasasında üst düzey bir çözüm haline getirir. Neden GoldenEdge Scalper’ı
Currencystrengthpro
Marcos Martins
Göstergeler
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir backtest değil, gerçek bir ticaret sistemi satın alın    Live Signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır.  Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! Bu, XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD ve XAUCNH gibi tam çiftlerle altın veya XAU ticareti yapan ilk en akıllı robottur! Her gün haberleri kontrol ediyorum ve teknik, temel ve duygusal onayı olan her fırsattan
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15.    Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
CSMCurrencyPRO
Marcos Martins
Göstergeler
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.5 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bir backtest değil, gerçek bir ticaret sistemi satın alın      Live Signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! Bu, XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD ve XAUCNH gibi tam çiftlerle altın veya XAU ticareti yapan ilk en akıllı robottur! Her gün haberleri kontrol ediyorum ve teknik, temel ve duygusal onayı olan her fırsattan
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
GeoStochPro
Georgij Komarov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Geo_StochPro is a profile, or professional Stochastic. Geo_StochPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It displays two Stochastic indicators on all timeframes and multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile in the matrix form simultaneously . Thus, you can see the current state of the selected instrument as well as other pairs containing that instrument (overbought/oversold) without switching timeframes. The indicator is perfect for scalpers, intraday and medium-term
Günlük aralık
2682.89 2735.67
Yıllık aralık
1968.08 2735.67
Önceki kapanış
2688.58
Açılış
2688.60
Satış
2734.59
Alış
2734.89
Düşük
2682.89
Yüksek
2735.67
Hacim
179.707 K
Günlük değişim
1.71%
Aylık değişim
7.20%
6 aylık değişim
13.05%
Yıllık değişim
38.95%
21 Eylül, Pazar