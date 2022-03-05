クォートセクション
XAUGBP
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound

2706.19 GBP 17.61 (0.65%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Pound Sterling

XAUGBPの価格は、本日0.65%変化しました。日中は、2682.89GBPの安値と2709.71GBPの高値で取引されました。

金vs英国ポンドダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、金価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2682.89 2709.71
1年のレンジ
1968.08 2712.09
以前の終値
2688.58
始値
2688.60
買値
2706.19
買値
2706.49
安値
2682.89
高値
2709.71
出来高
125.119 K
1日の変化
0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
6.09%
6ヶ月の変化
11.88%
1年の変化
37.50%
19 9月, 金曜日
19:30
GBP
CFTC GBP 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-33.6 K