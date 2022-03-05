通貨 / XAUGBP
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2706.19 GBP 17.61 (0.65%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: Pound Sterling
XAUGBPの価格は、本日0.65%変化しました。日中は、2682.89GBPの安値と2709.71GBPの高値で取引されました。
金vs英国ポンドダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、金価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XAUGBPの取引アプリ
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper は、金（GOLD）とその通貨ペア（XAUUSD、XAUEUR, XAUGBP) 向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。個人のFXトレーダーやProp Firmのプロ向けに開発されており、高頻度取引と柔軟な戦略選択に優れています。特に複数の金関連通貨ペアに対応している点が最大の強みで、貴金属市場における一流のソリューションです。 GoldenEdge Scalper を選ぶ理由： • 金ペアに特化した高度な取引 • 個人およびプロのProp Firmトレーダーに適応 • 優れた取引頻度でチャンスを増加 • 多様な取引ツールで幅広いカスタマイズが可能 • 金取引における最高クラスのEA 主な機能： 高度なテクニカル分析ツールを活用 ドローダウンは10%以下に維持 グリッドやマーチンゲール戦略を使用しない 柔軟なリスク管理オプションを搭載 事前に最適化された設定で即利用可能 資金を守る強力なプロテクション 戦略の特徴： • スマートデータ分析：独自のインジケーターで市場データを深く分析 • 適応型の取引ロジック：市場の変化にリア
Currencystrengthpro
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
バックテストではなく、実際の取引システムを購入してください。 Live Signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! これは、XAUUSD、XAUEUR、XAUGBP、XAUAUD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF、XAUSGD、XAUCNH などの完全なペアで金または XAU を取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAUUSD、
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15. Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
CSMCurrencyPRO
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.5 (22)
バックテストではなく、実際の取引システムを購入してください。 Live Signal この価格はプロモーション期間中の一時的なもので、間もなく値上げされます 現在の価格では残りわずかです。次の価格は -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! これは、XAUUSD、XAUEUR、XAUGBP、XAUAUD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF、XAUSGD、XAUCNH などの完全なペアで金または XAU を取引する最初の最もスマートなロボットです。 私は毎日ニュースをチェックし、技術的、基本的、感情的な裏付けが得られる機会はすべて利用します。せっかちなトレーダーのポケットから患者のポケットにお金が落ちます！ この市場では、賢い人々と競争することになります。彼らはあなたのお金を手に入れようとしており、あなたも彼らのお金を手に入れようとしています。最も正確で積極的な市場分析を使って、頑張ります！あなたの幸運を祈ります！ Highlights: シンプルで使いやすい：各シンボルチャート（XAUUS
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
GeoStochPro
Georgij Komarov
5 (1)
Geo_StochPro is a profile, or professional Stochastic. Geo_StochPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It displays two Stochastic indicators on all timeframes and multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile in the matrix form simultaneously . Thus, you can see the current state of the selected instrument as well as other pairs containing that instrument (overbought/oversold) without switching timeframes. The indicator is perfect for scalpers, intraday and medium-term
1日のレンジ
2682.89 2709.71
1年のレンジ
1968.08 2712.09
- 以前の終値
- 2688.58
- 始値
- 2688.60
- 買値
- 2706.19
- 買値
- 2706.49
- 安値
- 2682.89
- 高値
- 2709.71
- 出来高
- 125.119 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.88%
- 1年の変化
- 37.50%