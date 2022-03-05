시세섹션
통화 / XAUGBP
금속로 돌아가기

XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound

2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: Pound Sterling

XAUGBP 가격이 당일 1.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 2682.89 GBP와 고가 2735.67 GBP로 거래되었습니다

금 vs 영국 파운드 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 금 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
2682.89 2735.67
년간 변동
1968.08 2735.67
이전 종가
2688.58
시가
2688.60
Bid
2734.59
Ask
2734.89
저가
2682.89
고가
2735.67
볼륨
179.707 K
일일 변동
1.71%
월 변동
7.20%
6개월 변동
13.05%
년간 변동율
38.95%
