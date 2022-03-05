통화 / XAUGBP
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: Pound Sterling
XAUGBP 가격이 당일 1.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 2682.89 GBP와 고가 2735.67 GBP로 거래되었습니다
금 vs 영국 파운드 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 금 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XAUGBP을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper는 GOLD 및 다양한 통화쌍(XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP)을 거래하도록 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 개인 외환 거래자와 Prop Firm 전문가 모두를 위해 설계되었으며, 높은 거래 빈도와 다양한 전략 선택 기능으로 돋보입니다. 특히 GOLD 관련 주요 통화쌍을 모두 거래할 수 있는 다통화 기능은 귀금속 시장에서 최고의 솔루션입니다. GoldenEdge Scalper를 선택해야 하는 이유: • GOLD 쌍 고급 거래에 특화 • 개인 및 Prop Firm 전문가에게 적합 • 뛰어난 거래 빈도로 더 많은 기회 제공 • 다양한 거래 도구로 폭넓은 커스터마이징 가능 • GOLD 거래에 가장 적합한 EA 중 하나 핵심 기능: 정교한 기술 분석 도구 활용 낮은 손실률 유지 (10% 이하) 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략 사용 안 함 맞춤 설정이 가능한 리스크 관리 기능 포함 빠른 시작을 위한 사전 최적화 설정 강력한 자금
Currencystrengthpro
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
백테스트가 아닌 실제 거래 시스템을 구매하세요 Live Signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은 -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! 이것은 XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD 및 XAUCNH와 같은 전체 쌍으로 금 또는 XAU를 거래하는 최초의 가장 똑똑한 로봇입니다! 매일매일 뉴스를 확인하며 기술적, 근본적, 감성적 확인이 있는 기회라면 무엇이든 활용합니다! 돈은 참을성 없는 상인의 주머니에서 환자의 주머니로 나올 것입니다! 이 시장에서 당신은 똑똑한 사람들과 경쟁하게 될 것입니다! 그들은 당신의 돈을 얻으려고 하고, 당신도 그들의 돈을 얻으려고 합니다! 가장 정확하고 적극적인 시장분석으로 최선을 다하겠습니다! 행운을 빌어 요! Highligh
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15. Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
CSMCurrencyPRO
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.5 (22)
백테스트가 아닌 실제 거래 시스템을 구매하세요 Live Signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은 -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! 이것은 XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD 및 XAUCNH와 같은 전체 쌍으로 금 또는 XAU를 거래하는 최초의 가장 똑똑한 로봇입니다! 매일매일 뉴스를 확인하며 기술적, 근본적, 감성적 확인이 있는 기회라면 무엇이든 활용합니다! 돈은 참을성 없는 상인의 주머니에서 환자의 주머니로 나올 것입니다! 이 시장에서 당신은 똑똑한 사람들과 경쟁하게 될 것입니다! 그들은 당신의 돈을 얻으려고 하고, 당신도 그들의 돈을 얻으려고 합니다! 가장 정확하고 적극적인 시장분석으로 최선을 다하겠습니다! 행운을 빌어 요! Highli
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
GeoStochPro
Georgij Komarov
5 (1)
Geo_StochPro is a profile, or professional Stochastic. Geo_StochPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It displays two Stochastic indicators on all timeframes and multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile in the matrix form simultaneously . Thus, you can see the current state of the selected instrument as well as other pairs containing that instrument (overbought/oversold) without switching timeframes. The indicator is perfect for scalpers, intraday and medium-term
일일 변동 비율
2682.89 2735.67
년간 변동
1968.08 2735.67
- 이전 종가
- 2688.58
- 시가
- 2688.60
- Bid
- 2734.59
- Ask
- 2734.89
- 저가
- 2682.89
- 고가
- 2735.67
- 볼륨
- 179.707 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.71%
- 월 변동
- 7.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.95%
20 9월, 토요일