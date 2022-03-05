Valute / XAUGBP
XAUGBP: Gold vs Great Britain Pound
2734.59 GBP 46.01 (1.71%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: Pound Sterling
Il prezzo di XAUGBP ha avuto una variazione del 1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2682.89 GBP e ad un massimo di 2735.67 GBP.
Segui le dinamiche di Oro vs Sterlina Britannica. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Oro sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GoldEdge Scalper
Sahil Mukhtar
GoldenEdge Scalper è un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per il trading dell’ORO e dei suoi vari cross valutari — inclusi XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP. Ideale sia per i trader individuali che per i professionisti delle Prop Firm, questo EA si distingue per la sua elevata frequenza di trading e la flessibilità strategica. La sua forza principale è il trading multi-valuta con tutte le coppie legate all’oro, rendendolo una delle soluzioni più complete per il mercato dei metalli preziosi. Perché sce
Currencystrengthpro
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI MT5
Babak Alamdar
3.6 (48)
Acquista non un backtest, ma un vero sistema di trading Live Signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! Questo è il primo robot più intelligente che scambia oro o XAU con coppie complete come XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD e XAUCNH! Controllo le notizie ogni giorno e approfitto di ogn
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15. Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
CSMCurrencyPRO
Marcos Martins
Description in English Currency Strength Money PRO — The Ultimate Currency Strength Indicator The Currency Strength Money PRO was designed for traders who need clarity and accuracy when analyzing Forex and Metals markets. ️ Modern LiveCharts-style display — colored bars instantly show which currencies are strong and which are weak. ️ Fully customizable — select currencies, timeframes, weights, and colors to fit your strategy. ️ Smart alerts — get notifications when a true imbalance between
GoldPulse AI
Babak Alamdar
3.5 (22)
Acquista non un backtest, ma un vero sistema di trading Live Signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1480 $ Welcome to the GoldPulse AI Hey, I'm GoldPulse AI! Questo è il primo robot più intelligente che scambia oro o XAU con coppie complete come XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUGBP, XAUAUD, XAUJPY, XAUCHF, XAUSGD e XAUCNH! Controllo le notizie ogni giorno e approfitto di o
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
GeoStochPro
Georgij Komarov
5 (1)
Geo_StochPro is a profile, or professional Stochastic. Geo_StochPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It displays two Stochastic indicators on all timeframes and multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile in the matrix form simultaneously . Thus, you can see the current state of the selected instrument as well as other pairs containing that instrument (overbought/oversold) without switching timeframes. The indicator is perfect for scalpers, intraday and medium-term
Intervallo Giornaliero
2682.89 2735.67
Intervallo Annuale
1968.08 2735.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2688.58
- Apertura
- 2688.60
- Bid
- 2734.59
- Ask
- 2734.89
- Minimo
- 2682.89
- Massimo
- 2735.67
- Volume
- 179.707 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.95%
21 settembre, domenica