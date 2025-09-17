Dövizler / GBPTRY
GBPTRY: Great Britan Pound vs Turkish Lira
55.68628 TRY 0.33575 (0.60%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Turkish Lira
GBPTRY döviz kuru bugün -0.60% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 55.68209 TRY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 56.16368 TRY aralığında işlem gördü.
İngiliz poundu vs Türk lirası hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GBPTRY haberleri
Günlük aralık
55.68209 56.16368
Yıllık aralık
42.11883 56.64873
- Önceki kapanış
- 56.0220 3
- Açılış
- 56.0453 3
- Satış
- 55.6862 8
- Alış
- 55.6865 8
- Düşük
- 55.6820 9
- Yüksek
- 56.1636 8
- Hacim
- 129.103 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.60%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.74%
- Yıllık değişim
- 21.61%
21 Eylül, Pazar